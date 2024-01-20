Replica of Bangabandhu's Dhanmondi house one of the main attractions at DITF: Organisers

The Bangabandhu Pavilion, resembling the two-storied house, is decorated with the Father of the Nation’s photographs and various books to represent the country’s history. Photo: Jahir Rayhan
The Bangabandhu Pavilion, resembling the two-storied house, is decorated with the Father of the Nation’s photographs and various books to represent the country’s history. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

One of the attractions at this year's Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is a pavilion styled and modelled as per Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Dhanmondi house.

At a press conference on Saturday, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said, "We have built a Bangabandhu Pavilion. There will be various books on Bangabandhu's biography."

According to the organisers, though there was a Bangabandhu Pavilion previously as well, this is the first time that it has been modeled after his Dhanmondi Road 32 house.

DITF 2024 beings tomorrow with fewer int'l participants

The pavilion, resembling the two-storied house, is decorated with the Father of the Nation's photographs and various books to represent the country's history.

The 28th edition of the Dhaka DITF will begin tomorrow at Purbachal's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC).

The fair is co-organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the month-long event around 10:30am tomorrow (21 January) morning at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) at Purbachal, said State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu.

"Our goal is to diversify exports. The fair will further accelerate this objective," he said. 

AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said the fair will have 351 stalls, including pavilions.

The fair will continue from 21 January to 20 February. The Ministry of Commerce and the EPB have been organising trade fairs since 1995.

This is the third time the fair is taking place in its permanent venue in Purbachal.

The DITF usually commences on 1 January each year. However, the EPB postponed the fair due to the 12th national elections.

The trade fair will run from 10am to 9pm daily and to 10pm on weekends. The entry fee is Tk40 for adults and none for children.

BRTC buses have been arranged from Farmgate and Kuril Bishwa Road to the fair premises for the convenience of general visitors.

There will also be 15 food stalls of different categories. As usual, local and foreign companies will showcase their products.

