Dhaka streets look empty with almost no traffic jams, crowds ahead of Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 05:07 pm

As Eid holidays begin at the end of Ramadan, the capital city Dhaka is starting to change its look. No unbearable traffic jams and noise of people were seen in this one of the most populous cities in the world on Wednesday.

Most of the holidaymakers left Dhaka as they got an extra holiday after the Shab-e-Qadr holiday and more will leave today.

Most of those who are still outside on these empty roads are on their way to their villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Such images can be seen in many places including Mirpur, Kalyanpur, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbagh in the capital on Wednesday.

However, there was some traffic congestion in the Karwan Bazar area in the afternoon.

Ibrahim Hossain, a private employee, is going to Lakshmipur with his family on Eid vacation. He told The Business Standard, "I left in the morning thinking the traffic would be low today. What used to take two hours to cross, today took only 25 minutes."

Rickshaw driver Md Sharif told TBS, "There are no traffic jams today. But I am not earning much today as there are very few people on the streets. I earned only Tk100 since morning."

Md Alamgir Hossain, another rickshaw driver, said he has received Tk300 as fares since morning. On other days he earns more than Tk500.

CNG driver Mojibur Rahman said, "I have received Tk800 in fares since morning. Other times it used to be Tk1,000-1,200. But it was pleasant to drive on the road today. There is no traffic jam at all."

Bike rider Abdul Halim told TBS that there are fewer passengers than other times. He earned around Tk500 today but he generally earns Tk1,200 by afternoon.

A passenger, Monir Hossain, wants to go to Jatrabari from Farmgate. He had to wait for a bus for about 20 minutes because the number of vehicles is fewer on the streets than other days.

Monir Hossain told TBS, "The road is completely empty now. But no regrets even if I have to wait for a bus. At least I don't have to get stuck in traffic."

