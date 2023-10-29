Commuters suffer due to lack of transportation amid Hartal

Deserted streets that was teeming with traffic observed in Badda area of Capital, only a two morning back, 29 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Commuters faced acute problems this morning as the nationwide hartal (shutdown) has led to a scarcity of public transportation, with only a handful of vehicles hitting the roads in the capital.

Few buses that are operational are overcrowded, causing discomfort to passengers. Private rickshaws and auto-rickshaws operated by CNG-run engines are charging more than double or triple the usual fares, taking advantage of the situation.

Ordinary commuters, including office goers, are facing extreme difficulties.

Scenes of people struggling to get on buses were observed in the Kalyanpur Bus Terminal area from 7:40am to 8:10am today (29 October). Less than 20 busses were seen departing from Kalyanpur Bus Depot.

Whenever a bus arrives, there is a rush of people trying to board, which leads to overcrowding.

At the bus terminal, a private sector employee, Sahe Alam, shared his frustration, stating that he couldn't find a bus to go to Gulshan 1.

"After a long wait, a bus arrived, but I couldn't manage to hop on due to the crowd."

After waiting approximately 40 minutes, Antora Khanom has managed to catch a bus around 8:40am to reach her job at a private office in Dhaka's Gendaria area.

When Antara was waiting for a bus in Kalyanpur, she told TBS, "I can't find a bus. Meanwhile, the time to sign into office is passing."

She also shares her frustration with the rising prices of essential goods and family expenses.

"We are cutting costs and even compromising on daily necessities. I don't have enough money to travel by CNG. That's why I am waiting for the bus. I am scared that when the elections come, the country might become more unstable."

When a bus from Tanjil Paribahan had arrived, she boarded it. The bus travels from Mirpur 1 to Sadarghat, facilitating her daily commute.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association have announced that their vehicles would operate today, despite the nationwide hartal called by BNP and Jamaat.

Dhaka-bound transportation at scarce

Due to the impact of the hartal, there is limited traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway as well, especially around Uttara-Tongi, leading to inconvenience for office-bound commuters in Dhaka.

Whenever a bus arrives, passengers have been seen making frantic attempts to board, reflecting the struggle faced by commuters. Seizing this opportunity, CNG auto-rickshaw drivers are charging double the usual fare.

Ariful Islam, a private institution employee, waited at the Uttara House Building bus stop as he did every morning from 7am. After a two-hour wait, to reach his 9am office at Badda, he had to hire a CNG for Tk450.

Despite the announcement made by transport owners yesterday to operate buses following normal rules, they have partially kept their promise.

On some routes, only one-fourth of the city buses are operating, and on some routes, even fewer buses are available.

Not a single bus out of hundreds of Bangabandhu Avenue Transport (no 3) heading Guistan from Tongi, was seen on the road.

Some buses of VIP Transport are operating on the Gazipur to Azimpur route.

A few Jatrabari-bound Turag and Anabil Paribhan buses are seen plying cautiously from Gazipur.

"Bus owners have to foresee and do a lot of calculations before allowing buses on the road. If a bus is destroyed due to vandalism or fire, it becomes impossible to recover the losses later," said an Anabil Paribahan driver, Abdul Haque.

Buses from Abdulapur and Tongi operate to various destinations in northern regions such as Narsingdi, Bhairab, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, and Tangail.

Almost half of the bus counters in this area have been seen closed.

Meanwhile, BRTC buses are running on the roads as usual. This bus service runs from Jashim Uddin Avenue to Farmgate via the elevated expressway.

So far there have been no reports of any strikes or rallies by BNP, Jamaat, or their activists.

Police presence is noticeable at every city intersection. Leaders and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League have also been seen rallying in various areas.

Public transportation unaffected in Khulna

The situation appears relatively normal, with no signs of the hartal affecting public transportation.

Buses are operating as usual, and there have been no reports of attacks, arson incidents, or disruptions in communication services.

Khulna Bus and Minibus Owners Association has refuted the strike call.

"There is no strike happening in Khulna. We have kept all public transport services operational," said Anwar Hossain Sona, the joint convener of the Khulna Bus and Minibus Owners Association.

A visit to the Sonadanga Bus Stand in Khulna at 10am revealed that 18 buses are operating on different routes from there.