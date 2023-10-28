Deserted streets as Dhaka braces for high-voltage political rallies today

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 01:42 pm

Several important areas, including Mohakhali, Sat Rasta, and Moghbazar Mor, Taj Uddin Road, experienced a halt in public transport services this morning

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka commuters woke up to a public transportation crisis ahead of massive rallies by the ruling Awami League, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami scheduled for today (28 October).

Public transportation, particularly buses, was noticeably absent from the roads, leading to a transportation crisis for commuters.

Hundreds of people were spotted waiting for public transport at major intersections throughout the capital. 

Whenever a bus arrives, there is a rush of people trying to board, leading to overcrowding.

Several important areas, including Mohakhali, Sat Rasta, and Moghbazar Mor, Taj Uddin Road, experienced a halt in public transport services this morning.

Additionally, the number of buses operating in Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, and Shahbagh areas significantly decreased.

Farmgate Junction witnessed limited bus movement, with only 17 buses travelling southbound in half an hour from 10am. Among them, ten were BRTC buses, and three belonged to Trustee Transport.

A few Shikar Paribahan buses from Mirpur and Bangabandhu Avenue Paribahan from Tongi were also observed on the roads.

Due to the limited availability of buses and high demand, commuters turned to CNG vehicles, auto-rickshaws, and motorcycles, paying higher fares to reach their destinations.

Police presence was notable at various intersections, ensuring public safety. Workers from the Awami League and Chhatra League were also seen patrolling some areas.

Piyush Kumar Sarkar, inspector (Operations) of Tejgaon Shilpanchal police station, mentioned that there were no major issues in the Tejgaon area.  

"If anyone appears suspicious, they are being questioned without causing unnecessary harassment," he added.

In the Sat Rasta area, patrols have been seen by the Bangladesh Institute of Glass and Ceramics branch of Chhatra League as well, under the leadership of Shahriar Shakil.

He mentioned that 150 workers have been divided into three teams, actively patrolling various areas, including the campus, to maintain security. 

"So far, no unprecedented incidents have occurred," said Shakil affirming that they are prepared to prevent any kind of unwanted activities.

In Mogbazar, vehicular movement and passenger numbers remained low.

However, near Farmgate there has been pressure for buses as commuters attempted to travel into and out of the Karwan Bazar and Banglamotor areas.
 

