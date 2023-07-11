Dhaka South starts anti-dengue drive in edu institutions

Dhaka South starts anti-dengue drive in edu institutions

The Dhaka South City Corporation has started a special campaign in the capital's educational institutions to combat dengue.

Under the programme that was launched on Monday, Dhaka South conducted clean-up drives in 98 educational institutions in 10 zones of the city corporation yesterday.

The Dhaka South City Corporation authorities said they would conduct drives in all the educational institutions under their jurisdiction.

Sources at the Dhaka South said they cleaned-up the premises and surroundings of the educational institutions, and sprinkled bleaching powder where necessary. They also applied insecticides to free the educational institutions from the Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue.

Apart from the city corporation officials and employees, school authorities and teachers participated in various campaign activities including distributing leaflets to increase awareness among students to prevent dengue.

Dhaka South Public Relations Officer Abu Nasser told The Business Standard that since educational institutions opened after a long Eid vacation, there is a high chance of Aedes larvae hatching and infecting students.

Therefore, in the next few days, special operations will be conducted with an emphasis on educational institutions. At the same time, the regular operations of the Dhaka South will also continue, he added.

Anwar Landmark, Biswas Builders among 16 entities fined

Mobile courts operated by the Dhaka South fined 16 establishments – Including buildings of Anwar Landmark in Dhanmondi, and of Biswas Builders in Dhania areas of the capital – after they found Aedes mosquito larvae there.

Nine mobile courts of Dhaka South collected Tk3.73 Lakh as fine in 16 cases during the drives yesterday.

The Dhaka South mobile courts conducted drives in Dhanmondi, Dewanbagh, Mayakanan, Nawabganj, Jindabahar First Lane, Bangshal, Abhay Das Lane, RK Mission Road, Manda, North Jatrabari, and South Dhania areas.

The city corporation officials yesterday inspected 263 houses and establishments in nine zones of the city corporation.

Zone-1 Executive Magistrate SM Manjurul Haque inspected 42 houses and structures in Dhanmondi 15/A area and found mosquito larvae in five structures including an under-construction building of Anwar Landmark.

Dhaka North imposes Tk12.50 lakh fine during anti-dengue drive

The Dhaka North City Corporation collected Tk12.50 lakh as fine in 21 cases filed over finding Aedes larvae on Tuesday, the fourth day of the month-long special anti-dengue drive.

Regional executive officers and executive magistrates conducted simultaneous raids in all of the ten regions of Dhaka North.

Sources at the Dhaka North City Corporation said assistant health officers conducted operations in ten regions of the city corporation to raise awareness among the people about dengue control by distributing leaflets and by making announcements with megaphones.

Members of the Bangladesh Scout, and the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps also conducted awareness activities to control dengue in association with the Dhaka North City Corporation staff.

Dhaka North City Chief Health Officer Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman and Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Col Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar visited a number of areas.

Chattogram hospital fined for having dengue breeding ground

A Chattogram City Corporation mobile court has fined Agrabad Mother and Child Hospital – which has been treating dengue patients – in the port city after finding that its roof was a breeding ground for the Aedes mosquitoes that spread the disease.

The mobile court headed by Special Magistrate Manisha Mahajan fined the hospital authorities Tk10,000 on Monday.

Four other building owners were fined Tk28,000 during the drive.

Aziz Ahmed, public relations officer and protocol officer of Chattogram City Corporation, said the authorities have found mosquito habitats in a number of buildings in Agrabad CDA residential area by flying drones.

Dengue / Dhaka South

