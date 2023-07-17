Dhaka South fines 18 establishments in anti-Aedes drive

Bangladesh

BSS
17 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:28 pm

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in separate drives, has fined 23 establishments Tk2.93 lakh for finding Aedes mosquito larvae in the buildings of those establishments.

The DSCC conducted drives in Shegunbagicha, Motijheel, Paltan, Chakbazar, Sutrapur, Zurain, Sakhhingaon, Demra and Sharifapara areas, said a press release.

In addition, special drives have been conducted in 88 educational institutions, 20 establishments and other institutions under the corporation to destroy breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes.

The operation was also extended at important government offices, the secretariat, mosques, community centres, graveyards and markets.

 

Dengue / DSCC

