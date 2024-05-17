Dhaka North mayor urges councillors to boost awareness campaign for dengue

Bangladesh

BSS
17 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 07:34 pm

Related News

Dhaka North mayor urges councillors to boost awareness campaign for dengue

Awareness programmes should be carried out in the surrounding areas of dengue-affected people including, their houses, after collecting lists, he said

BSS
17 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 07:34 pm
DNCC Mayor Atiqur Islam. File Photo: TBS
DNCC Mayor Atiqur Islam. File Photo: TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has called upon the councilors to strengthen awareness campaigns in the surrounding areas over dengue disease.

"Awareness programmes should be carried out in the surrounding areas of dengue-affected people including, their houses, after collecting lists. Inquiries should be made at houses of dengue-affected patients in their respective wards," he said.

He made the call while chairing the 27th corporation meeting of the 2nd Parishad in the hall of Nagar Bhaban in the city's Gulshan area on Thursday (16 May).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The mayor also stressed the need for holding meetings and awareness rallies with the participation of local dignitaries, politicians, imams, teachers and students to control dengue.

"Each councillor is being given Taka 50,000 to conduct awareness campaign for dengue menace," he added.

He also advised all to keep their homes and surroundings clean so that stagnant water cannot be confined in any place.

With DNCC Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by Chief Executive Officer of DNCC Mir Khairul Alam, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury, Chief Waste Management Officer Captain Mohammad Fida Hasan and all departmental heads, councillors and senior officials of DNCC.

Bangladesh / Dengue / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

9h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

11h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

11h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

3h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

21h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

23h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos