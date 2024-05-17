Dhaka North mayor urges councillors to boost awareness campaign for dengue

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has called upon the councilors to strengthen awareness campaigns in the surrounding areas over dengue disease.

"Awareness programmes should be carried out in the surrounding areas of dengue-affected people including, their houses, after collecting lists. Inquiries should be made at houses of dengue-affected patients in their respective wards," he said.

He made the call while chairing the 27th corporation meeting of the 2nd Parishad in the hall of Nagar Bhaban in the city's Gulshan area on Thursday (16 May).

The mayor also stressed the need for holding meetings and awareness rallies with the participation of local dignitaries, politicians, imams, teachers and students to control dengue.

"Each councillor is being given Taka 50,000 to conduct awareness campaign for dengue menace," he added.

He also advised all to keep their homes and surroundings clean so that stagnant water cannot be confined in any place.

With DNCC Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by Chief Executive Officer of DNCC Mir Khairul Alam, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury, Chief Waste Management Officer Captain Mohammad Fida Hasan and all departmental heads, councillors and senior officials of DNCC.