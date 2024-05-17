One dies of dengue; 12 hospitalised

Health

UNB
17 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 08:36 pm

One dies of dengue; 12 hospitalised

The victim is from an area under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

UNB
17 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 08:36 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 33 this year.

During the period, 12 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, four patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

The victim is from an area under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 135 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,581 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

