81% of power sector subsidy spent on capacity charges: Manna

Politics

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:21 pm

Related News

81% of power sector subsidy spent on capacity charges: Manna

Manna also alleged that the government is burdening the public with thousands of crores of taka to benefit the 'oligarchs'

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:21 pm
A seminar on the power sector of Bangladesh was held at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Saturday (18 May). Photo: Collected
A seminar on the power sector of Bangladesh was held at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Saturday (18 May). Photo: Collected

A staggering 81% of government subsidies for the power sector go to capacity charges, Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna has claimed.

During a seminar on "Electricity: Journey from Light to Darkness" held at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (18 May), Manna said Tk1,06,786.50 crore has been paid in capacity charges over the past 15 years of the Awami League government.

"Some power plants, particularly rental plants, receive capacity charges that effectively raise the electricity purchase price above Tk50 per unit," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Manna further alleged that almost all of the subsidy in the power sector is going to rental electricity, benefiting government-connected oligarchs through inflated capacity charges. This practice is placing the burden of thousands of crores of taka on the shoulders of the general public.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan); BD Rahmatullah, former director general of Power Cell; Abu Sayeed Khan, advisory editor of Samakal; Mofakhkharul Islam Nawab, presidium member of Nagorik Oikya; and its joint general secretary Zahedur Rahman also spoke at the seminar. 

Addressing the seminar, they highlighted the significant rise in electricity prices, with wholesale prices jumping 11 times and retail prices surging 13 times in the last 15 years. They argued that reducing power sector subsidies is necessary. 

A recent increase in the dollar exchange rate of Tk7 is expected to inflate government subsidies by Tk5,000 crore, ultimately impacting consumers through potential price hikes. The government is reportedly considering raising electricity prices again this month, they added. 

The seminar also addressed the challenge of fuel shortages due to limited foreign exchange reserves. This has forced the closure of many liquid fuel-based rental power plants. 

However, critics pointed out that the government is still extending the terms of these very plants, raising concerns about the justification for capacity charges paid despite reduced operation.

They said the public is unfairly burdened with capacity charges disguised as subsidies. They alleged that the quick rental power plant system has enriched certain individuals, creating "overnight billionaires" with close government ties. 

Before the Awami League came to power in 2009, some business groups were unknown, but now they rank among the top businessmen in Singapore and own multiple banks.

Nagorik Oikya leaders also criticised the government for granting indemnity to the power sector, allowing corruption, and exempting it from legal accountability by formulating special laws.

Top News

Mahmudur Rahman Manna / power sector / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

1h | Videos
What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

2h | Videos
Export of wigs can be a viable industry

Export of wigs can be a viable industry

35m | Videos
Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

3h | Videos