Rail line in Magura to be operational soon: Minister

The new rail line in Magura will soon be operational with the completion of the Madhukhali-Magura rail project, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today (18 May).

"The construction of a broad gauge railway from Madhukhali to Magura city via Kamarkhali is ongoing. We have already completed land acquisition in the Magura section," the minister said after inspecting the newly built railway station in Magura's Ramnagar Thakurbari area.

"A dream of the people of Magura will come true with the new rail line. They will be able to travel to different places easily. We want to expand this rail line further," Zillul Hakim added.

The minister said the rail line will pass through Magura and reach Jhenaidah's Kaliganj.

"Almost 50% of the work in the Magura section has been completed. We will soon address all the problems related to local land acquisition for this project," he added.

The construction of a railway line from Faridpur's Madukhali to Magura city was inaugurated in 2021. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.