Dhaka North starts removing election posters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 06:19 pm

DNCC cleaning workers have begun the process of removing posters and banners across all areas under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North since last night (7 January). Photo: Courtesy
DNCC cleaning workers have begun the process of removing posters and banners across all areas under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North since last night (7 January). Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has started removing all posters and campaign materials used by candidates participating in the 12th national election held yesterday.

Since last night (7 January), cleaning workers have begun the process of removing posters and banners across all areas under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North, reads a press release.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam instructed the waste department of DNCC to protect the city's environment by removing all posters, banners, and festoons as early as possible. 

"I am urging the residents of the city, as well as the leaders and members of all political parties, to refrain from placing posters and banners everywhere now that the election is over. Let us maintain the cleanliness of our city and avoid visual pollution," said the mayor.

 

