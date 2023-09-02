Dhaka for greater integration of Indo-Pacific region: Momen

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 07:51 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said Bangladesh is keen to be the bridge that South Asia and Southeast Asia needs for greater integration of the two sub-regions and to make the Indo-Pacific region more connected.

"Bangladesh's partnership with Japan on the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt or BIG-B initiative in the southeastern Bangladesh is creating a connectivity hub for the region," he said at the closing session of an international seminar titled 'Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: Opportunities and Way Forward' jointly organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.

"We are ready to scale up cross-border multimodal connectivity and seek more international partnership to advance such ambition. Bangladesh is keen to embrace the opportunities that enhance economic cooperation, connectivity, and ensure holistic security of this region," he added.

He also said, "We are committed to working with our regional partners to pursue regional and sub-regional integration through connectivity, and jointly address shared challenges such as climate change and maritime security.

"Now Bangladesh has become a connectivity hub and we believe connectivity is productivity."

