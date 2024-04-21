Halfway to boiling point: Heatwaves broil South Asia with record temperatures

A weather map measuring temperatures shows the impact of heatwaves across south asia on the 21st of April 2024. Orange and Dark Orange indicate a range from 30 to 40 Celsius. Image: Windy.com

It won't take a genius to notice that it's hot outside.

Bangladesh, rather the entirety of the Indian subcontinent and southeast Asia, is currently suffering from a massive series of heatwaves.

In fact, reports have shown that we as a global community have already surpassed 1.5°C increase from industrial times and may pass 2°C within 10 years.

This has marked the continuing failure of the world to work towards the Paris Accords climate goal, which is to hold "the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels" and pursue efforts "to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."

Across the subcontinent temperatures as high as 47°C have been recorded in multiple locations, with the majority of the areas staying in 32-38 range throughout the day.

India recorded peak temperatures in Odisha and West Bengal, with Odisha recording a maximum temperature of 45.2°C and West Bengal only slightly below recording a peak of 44.6°C.

The Myanmar Meteorological Department revealed the peak temperature yesterday to be an alarming 47°C in Chauk, a town on the Irrawaddy river northwest of their capital of Naypyidaw.

Comparatively, yesterday Bangladesh suffered under a 42°C peak in Jashore and Dhaka's temperature rose to 40.4°C.

But the South Asian subcontinent is not alone in its suffering.

Europe has not reached the same peaks, but the consequences of their rising temperatures have manifested in varying climate disasters, from droughts to excessive rainfall.

These events have had a significant impact on farms across that continent.

Farmers in the UK have reported losses from excessive rain rotting their crops in the ground while France and Spain are suffering droughts and heatwaves that have also reduced their harvests.

The UK is facing food shortages as a result, with their import of fresh produce limited by both brexit bureaucracy and the simple fact that there is not much to import anymore.

Climate change is here and its impact can be seen all over the world to the point it can no longer be denied by any but the most strident deniers.

As its effects have begun to be felt by its biggest instigators who are also the ones who can make the biggest impact, time will tell if the rapid change we needed two decades ago will start to happen.

The rest of us will simply have to prepare for an even hotter summer next year.