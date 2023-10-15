Dhaka denounces Israel's killing of women and children in besieged Gaza

Bangladesh

15 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Dhaka denounces Israel's killing of women and children in besieged Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement after Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement after Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on 15 October. Photo: UNB
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement after Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on 15 October. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the growing civilian casualties, including women and children, as well as disproportionate use of force by Israel in Gaza.

Bangladesh also urged the international community to allow humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza to avoid mounting humanitarian disaster and work towards a two- state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the UNSC resolutions for a just and lasting solution and enduring peace in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement after Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.

Appreciating the wholehearted support from Bangladeshis, Palestinian Ambassador Ramadan on Thursday said they need full support and solidarity, noting that Israel must stop the ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

"Believe me, we don't want your money but want your full support and love. Palestine wants the world to be on Palestine's side. Genocide and crimes against humanity must stop. That (what's happening) is unacceptable," he told reporters.

On Thursday, the Palestine Embassy in Dhaka hosted 15 of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states' ambassadors and chargé d'Affaires who expressed solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and their legitimate struggle against the Zionist occupation.

At the same time, thousands of young Bangladeshis also attended the gathering for the same reason.

"It was overwhelming to see the love, support and respect of our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters towards their brothers and sisters in Palestine," said the ambassador.

 

