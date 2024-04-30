Israel will enter Rafah with or without Gaza hostage deal, Netanyahu says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Israel will enter Rafah with or without Gaza hostage deal, Netanyahu says

"The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its objectives is out of the question," Netanyahu said.

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:49 pm
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian children inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian children inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/

Israel will carry out an operation against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah regardless of whether or not a ceasefire and hostage release deal is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its objectives is out of the question," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Netanyahu / Israel-Hamas / Gaza / Hostages / ceasefire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

9h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

22h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

1h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

3h | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

4h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

5h | Videos