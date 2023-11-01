Dhaka almost cut off on 2nd day of blockade, supply chain disrupted

This picture is taken from Genda bus stand area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway this morning. Photo: TBS

Highlights:

Dhaka cut off as long-distance bus services disrupted

Container deliveries plunge by 32% in Ctg port

EC asks civil administration to keep everything under control during election

BNP-Jamaat activists were more visible on Wednesday

The capital Dhaka was almost cut off on Wednesday as long-distance transport services were disrupted amid sporadic violence and clashes with the police on the second day of the BNP-Jamaat's nationwide three-day rail, road, and waterways blockade.

Despite few passengers on waterways and railways, no long-distance buses departed from the Gabtoli and Sayedabad bus terminals.

The district-level transportation situation mirrors that of the capital, causing supply-chain disruptions across the country with container deliveries dropping 32% in a single day at the Chattogram port.

As the next election approaches, the opposition has called the blockade "to force the government to resign" in favour of a polls time government, while the ruling Awami League is determined to hold the election under its own watch.

The Election Commission on Wednesday urged the civil administration to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the election.

With the two parties at loggerheads, political observers believe that the situation may worsen before the election schedule is announced.

Amid the current political turmoil, the Election Commission called for a peaceful election after meeting with ministries, divisions, departments, and the central bank today.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir told reporters after the meeting that the EC did not want any problems to arise from the announcement of the election schedule till the last minute of voting.

The Election Commission will hold dialogues with all 44 registered political parties on 4 November and the chief election commissioner is scheduled to meet with the president the next day to discuss the upcoming election schedule.

Conducting the election will be the primary responsibility of the government following the announcement of the schedule.

Second day of blockade

A few public buses were seen in Dhaka city, but private vehicles were very limited, as there were more visible presence of the BNP-Jamaat activists on the streets than the previous day, who were involved in clashes and chases with police at several spots.

Shopping malls and shops in the capital were almost closed, and there were fewer people on the streets.

On Wednesday, the second day of the three-day blockade, reports emerged of four buses being set ablaze in Dhaka's Mugda, Savar, and Chattogram. Additionally, clashes occurred between Awami League activists and opposition activists in Sylhet. Sylhet Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir engaged in a confrontation with Chhatra League and the police for approximately two hours.

Throughout the country, many BNP-Jamaat activists were seen carrying sticks as they enforced the blockade. They disrupted vehicular traffic by strategically placing bricks, tree stumps, and setting fires on the streets.

In the capital, impromptu processions were orchestrated by Chhatra Dal, Jubadal, and organisations affiliated with the BNP in various locations.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Jamaat said they had established blockades at 12 locations in both the northern and southern parts of the capital. These locations included Taltala, Tejgaon, Uttara-10, Bachila Road in Mohammadpur, Rupnagar in Mirpur, Mohakhali Road near Kacha Bazar, Khilgaon Staff Quarter, and the Gopi Bagh area.

Chattogram port's container deliveries plunge

The ongoing three-day blockade initiated by the BNP-Jamaat has resulted in a significant setback for Chattogram port, with container deliveries dropping 32% within a single day. In addition to this, container handling on ships has witnessed a decline of 21%.

Port authorities and users are attributing the decline to a shortage of cargo vehicles, as transport workers are hesitant to carry goods via road during the blockade. Consequently, importers have scaled back their container deliveries from the port.

According to the port, container deliveries and handling data are measured from 8:00 am to 8:00 am the following day. On 1 November, which corresponds to 31 October, there were 2,788 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) containers delivered and 7,051 TEU containers handled within this timeframe.

Comparatively, container deliveries for the day leading up to the blockade, starting from 8:00am on 30 October to 8:00 am on 31 October, stood at 4,105 TEU, with 8,957 TEU containers handled during the same period.

Secretary of Chattogram port authority, Md Omar Faruk, acknowledged the impact of the blockade on port deliveries, although he emphasised that all other port operations remain unaffected, with containers and goods being unloaded from ships as per schedule.

Under normal circumstances, Chattogram port typically handles more than 3,000 to 4,000 containers daily, with approximately 5,000 to 6,000 trucks, covered vans, and prime movers entering the port to collect these goods.

However, the ongoing blockade has given rise to a transport crisis, leading to increased transport fares. For instance, the fare for each covered van travelling from Chittagong port to Dhaka has surged from Tk2000 to a maximum of Tk7,000.

No supply shortage in Dhaka

Meanwhile, despite the three-day blockade imposed by the BNP-Jamaat, Dhaka remains largely isolated from the rest of the country, but the supply of daily goods has not been interrupted. In fact, the prices of some products have decreased due to reduced demand.

Traders in Dhaka report a decline in sales, but those with stocks of rice, potatoes, and onions do not need to bring in supplies from outside the city unless they are urgently needed.

Amjad Hossain, a trader from Karwan Bazar, said that trucks carrying vegetables, rice, potatoes, onions, and chilies enter the city at night and are not obstructed by blockaders. He also said that traders have enough stock of these products to last for 3-7 days.

Lokman Hossain, general secretary of the Kawran Bazar Kitchen Market Traders Association, said that rice traders always have 7-10 days of stock, so they are not bringing in rice from outside unless absolutely necessary. He added that truck fares have increased slightly, but prices of products have not been increased due to low demand.

Traders in Shyambazar say that 25-40 onion trucks enter the market every day, but there is currently a shortage of 5-10 trucks.

Imran Master, president of the Bangladesh Kitchen Market Products Warehouse Association, said that sales in the market have decreased due to reduced movement of people resulting in no shortage of vegetables despite the lower supply. Vegetable prices have also fallen by Tk5-Tk10 per kg.