Developed nations should accept climate refugees: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

Developed nations should accept climate refugees: Experts

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:43 pm
Developed nations should accept climate refugees: Experts

The developed countries, which are responsible for the lion's share of carbon emissions, should accept climate migrants while also financing vulnerable states like Bangladesh, experts said at a seminar on Wednesday.

"It is said that one in seven people in Bangladesh are going to be displaced by 2070. In terms of migration, we see that the US and Canada are taking all our engineers, but they are not really receiving our climate refugees," said Farhan Hossain, a climate-change researcher working for a non-governmental organisation, at the event.

"It is going to be a very big problem in the heavily-populated countries and we will not be able to house these climate-refugees inside our borders," he said at the seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at its conference room.

Emeritus Professor Geof Wood, of international development at the University of Bath, was the key speaker at the seminar titled "Rediscovering Our Common Wealth: A Philosophical Argument About the Case for the Precautionary Principle in Relation to Climate Change with an Intergenerational Discounting Theme."

"Climate change affects the most vulnerable first and hardest-droughts, fires, floods, and crop failures. It impacts the myriad species and habitats that make the earth such an intricately beautiful place to live," he said.

Millions are at risk of being displaced and becoming "climate refugees" because of sea level rise, river erosion, cyclonic storms, and salty water creeping inland, scientists say.

Bangladesh is expected to have about a third of South Asia's internal climate refugees by 2050, according to a World Bank report in 2021.

"So far, legal opportunities for migration of climate displacement victims to developed countries are absent, although they can seek refuge on human rights issues," M Zakir Hossain Khan, a climate-policy analyst and executive director of Change Initiative, told TBS.

"That is why countries like Bangladesh need to make international mechanisms so that developed countries are forced to take such people and mobilise resources," he added.

At the seminar, Climate-Negotiator Asaduzzaman said, "I have seen some of the dramatic moments when the $100 billion of support each year to developing countries has been announced (by countries responsible for carbon emissions). We were overjoyed at the time. But so far, one-third of that money has been released."

MA Sattar Mandal, a professorial fellow at BIDS, chaired the event.

Top News

Climate / climate refugees / developed countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February