Detained man was allegedly driving car carrying policemen in N’ganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A man detained with yaba pills was allegedly driving the car that met with an accident in Sonargaon of Narayanganj on Monday, killing two policemen.

"A speeding private car suddenly fell into a ditch on the side of the road. Soon after the accident, a man quickly left the scene," Prothom Alo quoted an eyewitness who asked not to be named. 

Several members of Sonargaon Police Station, wishing anonymity, confirmed that the man who hurriedly left the scene was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. Police detained the man, Alamgir Hossain of Chattogram, along with a private car that was carrying 42,000 pieces of yaba pills from Tipurdi area of Sonargaon.

Sub-Inspector Shariful Islam, Kazi Saleh Ahmed and ASI Rafiqul Islam did not handcuff Alamgir; rather asked him to drive the car and go to Narayanganj Superintendent of Police's office. A press conference was held there in the presence of Alamgir. 

Video footage of the press conference shows two policemen were holding Alamgir Hossain in handcuffs. Besides, the car used by Alamgir was also presented at the press conference.

After the press conference, SI Shariful Islam, Kazi Saleh Ahmed and ASI Rafiqul Islam allegedly removed Alamgir's handcuffs and ordered him to drive to Sonargaon Police Station by the seized car.  

Alamgir drove the car into a ditch and fled the scene. SI Shariful Islam and Kazi Saleh Ahmed were killed in the accident and wounded ASI Rafiqul Islam is currently undergoing treatment at Police Lines Hospital in Dhaka. 

Jahed Parvez, additional superintendent of police of Detective Branch (DB) in Narayanganj, said, "We do not know whether the detainee was driving the car or not. I have received allegations that the accused was driving. The matter is under investigation. 

"However, I heard that the deceased SI Shariful Islam was driving the car."

Narayanganj / Yaba

