Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has clinched landslide victory in the Chattogram-9 seat for the second consecutive term.

Nowfel secured 1,30,993 votes while the nearest contender Jatiyo Party candidate Sanjid Rashid Chowdhury got 1,982 votes.

Returning Officer Mohammad Tofael Islam declared the results on Sunday evening.