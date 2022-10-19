Decision on Gaibandha by-poll was legal: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the decision of suspending Gaibandha-5 by-polls was correct and legal citing former election commissioners and experts.

"The action we took in Gaibandha – they said it was right, legally and constitutionally. They (former commissioners) have advised us to move forward with integrity and courage." The CEC told journalists after holding a meeting with 14 experts, including three former chief election commissioners, to discuss issues centring the election Wednesday (19 October).

The meeting was held at the EC headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon. Former CECs Abdur Rouf, KM Nurul Huda, Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and former election commissioners M Shakhawat Hossain, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Md Shahnewaz were in attendance.

The election commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, on 12 October halted Gaibandha-5 by-poll election unprecedentedly amid reports of widespread irregularities.