Any voter turnout percentage is acceptable: Election Commissioner Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has stated that there are no restrictions, rules, or regulations in national or local government polls regarding the percentage of votes cast required to deem an election acceptable.

"The commission isn't bothered about it. The Election Commission [EC] will be satisfied with any percentage of votes," he said while speaking to journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon yesterday (20 May).

Addressing concerns about low voter turnout in the first phase of Upazila Parishad election, Election Commissioner Alamgir cited factors such as crop harvesting, inclement weather, and the absence of major opposition political parties as reasons for reduced voter participation.

"It is not a matter of trust or distrust in the EC. The decline in voter turnout is due to the non-availability of preferred candidates and natural calamities. However, the EC has no obligation regarding what percentage of voter turnout will be satisfactory," he added.

He mentioned that the EC had taken all necessary preparations to ensure that the second phase of the Upazila Parishad election would be free, fair, acceptable, and violence-free. Law enforcement personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful election environment.

"The EC is committed to holding credible elections. People are showing less interest in elections worldwide, and this is not a problem unique to our country," he noted.

He further said BNP is distributing leaflets to encourage people not to go to the polling centres.

"It is their political right, and they can do so. However, if they try to create any chaos, the EC will take action according to the law," he warned.