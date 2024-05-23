Jashore Sadar upazila polls suspended

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended the third phase of the Jashore Sadar upazila parishad polls slated for 29 May.

EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman also sent instructions today (23 May) to the returning officer to implement the decision.

Aspiring chairman candidate Md Shaharul Islam filed a writ petition in the High Court to declare his nomination paper valid for the election.

On 13 May, the High Court ordered allocating symbols in favour of Md Shaharul Islam's participate in the polls.

Later, when the Election Commission filed an appeal in the Appellate Division against the High Court order, a 'no-order' was given on 20 May.

Hence, the commission's decision to postpone the Jashore elections till further notice.