Cyclone Sitrang: Power distribution, transmission entities open control rooms 

The power transmission and distribution bodies under the power division have opened control rooms in their respective offices to deal with issued centering cyclone Sitrang.

People have been asked to call the numbers of the control rooms for any emergency need.

The phone numbers of the control rooms are:

1. Rural Electrification Board (REB): 017-926-23467, 8900575

2. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB): Central complaint centre - 01708149502-3, control room - 01819228616, 02-223354646

3. Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO): 02-8900501, 01713090586, 01324435981.

4. Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC): 02223364800; 02223363000, 01321137195

5. Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO): Rajshahi zone - +8801755582300, Rangpur zone- +8801715041240

6. West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited: Central control room - 02477724472, 01755568781; call centre - 16117

