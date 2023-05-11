Cyclone Mocha: Water resources ministry sets up control room

The Ministry of Water Resources and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) launched two separate control rooms to deal with various issues centring Cyclone Mocha.

All information and services related to the cyclone will be available in the emergency numbers – 01318-234560 for the ministry's control room and 01775-480075 for the BWDB, said a press release on Thursday (May 11).

A meeting was held at the water resources ministry today presided over by Additional Secretary Md Nurul Alam.

During the meeting, authorities concerned have been asked to remain alert amid the potential threat of the cyclone impacting the southern, south-western, and south-eastern regions of the country.

Officials of the Water Development Board have been instructed to visit areas prone to damage due to the cyclone.

Around 6am today, Cyclone Mocha was centred at about 1295kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1220Kms South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1265Kms South-Southwest of Mongla port and 1225kms South-Southwest of Payra port.