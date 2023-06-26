Dhaka South opens 5 central disaster management control rooms

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has opened five central disaster management control rooms, including an emergency operation theater, to deal with any emergencies in areas under its jurisdiction.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the control rooms at the city corporation building on Monday, 26 June.

The control rooms are the emergency operation center, city control room, city data center, security and network operation center, and intensive surveillance center.

After the inauguration, Mayor Taposh said the opening of the five centers elevates Dhaka South City Corporation's capacity to deal with disasters.

He said the new centers will provide real-time disaster information, enabling a swift response.

Mayor Taposh informed that a standing committee consisting of 9 councilors of Dhaka South City Corporation will be formed to deal with disasters.

He said ward-wise committees with 200 volunteers from each ward will be formed, and they will be brought under the GIS-based APK (APK) embedded in the emergency management centre.