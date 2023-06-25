Road Transport Division opens control room to monitor traffic

Bangladesh

BSS
25 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 05:19 pm

The Road Transport and Highways Division has opened a central control room at the head office of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) in city's Banani area aiming to maintain uninterrupted traffic on the occasion of upcoming holy Eid-ul-Adha.

The central control room has officials and employees of BRTA, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), Dhaka Transport Co-ordination Authority (DTCA) and Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a press release said today.

The land phone number of the control room is 55040737 while the mobile number is 01550-051606, the release added.

