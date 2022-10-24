Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

Cyclone Sitrang formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal late on Sunday (October 23, 2022) evening. This is the first big storm that has developed in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018. Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. It may cross the Bangladeshi coast by early Tuesday (October 25, 2022).

Which Bangladeshi districts are most vulnerable?

At least 19 Bangladeshi coastal districts are at the risk of being impacted. The Met office in Dhaka said in a bulletin on Monday morning that the cyclone may cross Barishal-Chattogram region by early Tuesday. Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and three others offshore islands could be worst hit.

Will only Bangladesh be affected?

No. Forecasts predict that the cyclone will make its way over Bangladesh and the coast of neighbouring West Bengal on October 25 (Tuesday). The projection indicates that Sundarbans, on both sides of Bangladesh and India (West Bengal) could be the worst-hit. Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly in West Bengal would see a moderate amount of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura might get moderate to heavy rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department.

How did Sitrang get its name and what does it mean?

It's a Thai name (pronounced as Si-trang). Some say it means 'leaf'.

How cyclones are named?

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, more than one cyclone may form in the same area at once. So keeping track of them all, tropical storms are all given names. These storms are given names that are simple and memorable to ensure a better communication during a crisis. Usually, regional conventions give tropical cyclones their names.

There are four regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres and six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres across the globe. They offer warnings and name cyclones. Of the six, one is the India Meteorological Department. A cyclone with sustained surface winds of 62 kilometres per hour or more is given name when it originates in the northern Indian Ocean.