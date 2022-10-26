Mongla Health Complex doctors deliver 7 babies working through cyclone Sitrang

On the night cyclone Sitrang hit Bangladesh, doctors completed the successful delivery of 7 pregnant women by working with charger light, mobile torch and candle light in Mongla Upazila Health Complex without electricity.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announced the birth of seven babies through a Facebook post on Tuesday (25 October).

DGHS Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shahin Hossen highlighted the events of that night and wrote that 8 pregnant women from remote villages were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex as the cyclone Sitrang hit the country on Monday.

Photo: DGHS

"There was no electricity since morning. Medical officers, senior staff nurses, midwives, midwives, ward boys, cleaners worked with charger lights, mobile torches and candlelight. There was no place to keep patients in the ward. Patients had to be admitted with extra beds," she added.

"With the sincere efforts of our team at Mongla Upazila Health Complex, the delivery of 7 mothers was successfully completed. Despite many efforts throughout the night on Monday, one could deliver. Finally in the early morning, she was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital. The remaining 7 mothers and children are healthy and well," she further said.

DGHS workers were not afraid of cyclone Sitrang, Dr Shahin Hossen added.