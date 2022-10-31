Cyclone Sitrang damaged over 10,000 hectares of crops in 31 districts: DAE

Cyclone Sitrang damaged over 10,000 hectares of crops in 31 districts: DAE

Total 10,200 hectares of cropland were damaged in 31 districts across the country due to Cyclone Stirang.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) made the disclosure to the press in Dhaka on Monday.

The damage to the croplands amounts to a loss of some Tk347 crore (only 0.40% of the total croplands in the affected districts).

As many as 1.5 lakh farmers had to bear the brunt of the cyclonic storm.

Of the damaged crops – 5,600 hectares were of Aman, 2,800 hectares of different vegetables, and 88 hectares were of betel leaves.

 

