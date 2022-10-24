Cyclone Sitrang: Danger signal 7 for Mongla and Payra ports, 6 for Ctg and Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has increased the warning signal in the country's seaports due to cyclonic storm "Sitrang". Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist danger signal number 7 and Chattogram seaport and Cox's Bazar to hoist danger signal number 6.

The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northeasterly direction and cross Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepupara by early morning tomorrow, BMD said in its latest special weather bulletin released on early Monday (24 October).

The cyclonic storm Sitrang over east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay moved north-northeastwards over east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay & north bay and was centred at 06 am today about 590 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 535 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 525 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 495 kms south-southwest of Payra port," it said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

"Maritime ports of mongla and payra have been advised to lower local warning Signal number four instead hoist danger siginal no seven, the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, and their offshore islands will come under danger signal no seven maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar have been advised to lower local warning signal number four instead hoist danger signal no six," the BMD bulletin said.

"The coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will be under danger signal no six," it added.

Riverports of the districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhall, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni have been advised to hoist riverine danger signal no three.

"Under the perepheral effect of the cyclone north bay and adjoining coastal areas of bangladesh are likely to be experienced of gusty squally wind speed of 50-60kph in addition to the heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (289 mm)," the BMD said.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 5-8 feet above normal astronomical tide under the peripheral effect of the cyclone new moon phase and steep pressure gradient.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice

Meanwhile, a flash flood is likely to occur in a few places of the south-eastern region of the country, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), reports UNB.

According to the FFWC report published on Sunday (23 October), the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm on 25 October and cross the coastal area of Bangladesh between Barisal and Chattogram Division.

Under the influence of the storm, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal region including the south-eastern, eastern and northeastern regions of the country. For this reason, there is a possibility of flash floods at a few places of south-eastern region and the Muhuri, Khowai, Manu, Surma and Kushiyara rivers of the eastern and north-eastern region of the country may rise rapidly.

FFWC also keeps monitoring 109 water level stations and found that the water level of 13 rivers has increased in the past 24 hours till 9 am on Sunday. Besides, it also found that the water level of 95 rivers is in a falling trend.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma of the country are in falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours, it said.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip near Barisal early morning on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Sitrang will be a severe cyclonic storm briefly during landfall for a few hours. It will then gradually dissipate," said Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of IMD's cyclone monitoring division, reports Hindustan Times.

"Wind speeds of over 50 to 60 kmph and very heavy rain is likely over West Bengal coast during landfall, but more impact is likely over the Sundarban region, which is closer to the landfall point."

Tidal waves of up to 5-6 metres are expected to inundate low lying areas of North and South 24 Parganas in India's West Bengal and coastal areas of Bangladesh at landfall, along with extremely high winds and heavy rainfall, it added.

Stormy wind and rain hit Satkhira, dam starts to break

Light and moderate rainfall along with stormy wind has started Satkhira since Sunday (23 October) night

The water level in the coastal rivers is slowly rising. The water level of Kholpetua and Kapotaksha rivers has already increased.

Meanwhile, the embankment by the Kapotaksha river has started to break at five points in Satkhira's Pratapnagar union. Water is entering the locality from there.

Locals said it is still possible to stop the water ingress if repairs are made.

Photo: TBS

On the other hand, the district administration held an emergency meeting of the district disaster management committee on Sunday evening. The chairman of the committee, Satkhira District Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir has instructed to declare 166 cyclone shelters and educational institutions as shelters in the district. Besides, volunteers have also been asked to be ready. The Water Development Board was also instructed to prepare geo bags and synthetic sacks for dam repair.

Meteorologist Zulfikar Ali of Satkhira Meteorological Department said that seven warning signals have been issued in the coastal areas.

The cyclone will hit the Bangladesh coast at midnight today. Its main impact will be in Barisal. But it's impact will be felt in Satkhira coastal areas too. Due to this, the wind speed will be up to 100 km per hour. Besides, there is a possibility of 5-8 feet high tsunamis in coastal rivers.

Heavy rain, gusty wind disrupt daily life in Noakhali

Normal life was thrown out of gear as Cyclone Sitrang induced heavy rain and gusty winds lashed large parts Noakhali – mainly Hatia, Subarnachar, and Companyganj – since early Monday.

Inland water transportation to and from Noakhali's Hatia has been suspended due to inclement weather while the district's coastal areas face higher-than-usual tidal surges.

Rafiqul Islam, in charge of the district Met Office, said, "Different parts of Noakhali have been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday morning. The intensity of the rain increased from yesterday night.

"By Monday evening, it [Cyclone Sitrang] may gather more energy and hit the coastal areas here on Tuesday morning."

Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman said, "A meeting of the district's disaster management committee was held at 10am today. Total 401 cyclone shelters have been kept prepared.

"Some 10,000 volunteers are ready to respond to disaster management. We have also ensured dry food stock."

PM's event inaugurating industrial units, facilities in EZs postponed due to Cyclone Sitrang

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has postponed Wednesday's event where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in Economic Zones (EZs) marking 50 years of the country's independence due to Cyclone Sitrang.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "We have been forced to postpone the programme, which was supposed to be held on the day after tomorrow (26 October), due to Cyclone Sitrang.

Sheikh Hasina was all set to lay the foundation stones of 29 industrial units in different EZs, which have so far received investments of $610 million, and are in a process of receiving $1,922.39 million more.

The EZ facilities, yet to be inaugurated, include administration buildings of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Jamalpur Economic Zone, Srihatta EZ, and Sabrang Tourism Park.

Besides, the prime minister was supposed to formally open the 20km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN and lay the foundation stone of a water treatment plant that has 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity.

