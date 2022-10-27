Mirsarai dredger capsize: Remaining three missing bodies recovered

Out of the eight workers who went missing after a dredger sank in the sea in Chattogram's Mirsrai, the bodies of the remaining three workers have also been recovered.

The Fire Service recovered the bodies on Thursday (27 October) morning.

"The search for the missing persons started for the third day this morning. Within an hour since today's operation began, the bodies of the three missing workers were recovered," said Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Haroon Pasha.

Mirsrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain said, "The bodies of Shaheen Mollah, 35, Tarek Mollah, 28 were recovered at at 9:30am, and the body of Bashar Hawlader was recovered at around 10:30am on Thursday."

On Monday (24 October), a sand extraction dredger of Saikat Enterprise was approximately 500 feet away from the embankment in the China Harbor area near the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar when Cyclone Sitrang lashed the coast with stormy winds and heavy rains.