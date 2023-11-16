Cyclone Midhili likely to cross Bangladesh coast by Friday evening

Cyclone Midhili is expected to cross the Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara between 12 noon to 6pm on Friday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said today.

"The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Medhili, by Thursday midnight and it may cross the coasts by Friday evening," Enamur said while talking to reporters after the meeting of Cyclone Preparedness Programme Implementation Board at the secretariat on Thursday (16 November) evening.

Approximately 11 districts in the coastal region of Bangladesh are expected to experience the impact of the cyclone. These districts include Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bhola, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, and Chattogram.

"The expected wind speed is 68 to 88 kmph and it may hit the coast with a maximum wind speed of 90 kmph," said the state minister.

The depression covers approximately 400 km of Mongla and Payra port, he said.

He said, "During Cyclone Hamoon last month, we allocated rice, dry food, cow feed, baby food, and financial aid for the coastal districts. These resources are in stock and will be utilised by the respective district administrations [this time] if needed. If additional assistance is required, we are ready to provide it promptly."

When asked how many people may need to be taken to the shelter, the state minister said it is difficult to say the exact number. 
"Since it is a category-1 cyclone with lower risks, the focus will be on evacuating those residing directly along the coast," he added.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the depression now lies over northwest bay and adjoining area and was centred at about 625 km southwest of Chattogram port, 590 km southwest of Cox' S Bazer port, 490 km southwest of Mongla port and 490 km southwest of Payra port.

Under the effect of the deep depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty or squally wind may occur over north bay, offshore islands and coastal areas of Bangladesh, the BMD said in a special weather bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox' S Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three.

