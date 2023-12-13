Cumilla City Mayor Rifat passes away

A file photo of Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat. Photo: UNB

Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat passed away today around 6:30pm while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

He had been suffering from various complications, including having suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

He was also dealing with a bout of pneumonia. 

AKM Bahauddin Bahar, lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency, confirmed the matter.

Arfanul Haque Rifat won the high-voltage Cumilla City Corporation election, reversing the winning streak of independent runner Monirul Haque Sakku in a very close contest on 15 June 2022, which he won by a margin of 343 votes.

According to family sources, Arfanul Haque Rifat passed SSC in 1974 from Cumilla Zilla School.

He completed his HSC and BA from Victoria College, Cumilla.

He got involved in Chhatra League politics while studying in the Zilla School.

In 1980, he got the post of president of the city Chhatra League.

In 1981, he was elected as the outdoor sports and gymnasium secretary in the panel of Comilla Victoria College Students' Council Chhatra League.

In 1996, he became a member of the Central Jubo League, serving as the vice president of the Cumilla District Jubo League.

In 2017, he got the post of the general secretary of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League.

Besides, Arfanul Haque Rifat also served as the president of the Cumilla District Football Association since 2010.

