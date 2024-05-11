Voices of abandoned politicians are loud like frogs: Hasan

The voices of people abandoned in politics are loud as like as frogs, Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said today (11 May).

"Though frogs are very small animals, their voices are very loud. In politics too, there are some abandoned people who go around joining all the parties," he added.

The foreign minister said he read a statement of Mahmudur Rahman Manna Bhai in the newspaper yesterday, he also heard it on television last night.

"Manna bhai said the government has no base at all. The AL government has been in power four times in a row because the government has no foundation. They wanted to throw us away. But while pulling, they fell down. Now they are slowly trying to stand up with their broken back. We saw the competition of run in front of Nayapaltan on 28 October last year," he added.

Hasan said these while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected executive committee of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Chattogram district unit, the reception ceremony of its management committee and the discussion on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman and Red Crescent District Unit President ATM Pearul Islam presided over the function while Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Professor Dr. MU Kabir Chowdhury addressed the function as special guest.

District Red Crescent General Secretary Master Aslam Khan delivered the welcome speech at the city's Andorkillah Red Crescent field here.

Hasan Mahmud said, there are some other groups and individuals including Mahmudur Rahman Manna Bhai, who have no basis for their own party and join groups.

"Manna Bhai Masha-Allah has changed only seven political parties so far. By breaking JSD he founded BASAD, again the BASAD broke and now he joined Gonotontro Monch. It cannot be said when he broke it and ran away again. In politics, they are the outcasts. Their words have no value," he added.

Hasan said that their party is small, when they hold a rally, there are 20 to 30 people and journalists are 50.

"But, their voice is so loud, one of them stood for election in Dhaka City Corporation, the votes received could not reach 2000. But their voices are too loud. Again, their voices seen on television are also a bit bigger," he added.

The foreign minister said the whole world is appreciating that the country is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

"The secretary general of the United Nations appreciates, the president of the United States appreciates, the president and prime minister of India appreciates, the German chancellor appreciates, the president of the European Union appreciates, the whole world appreciates, but their allies including the BNP cannot appreciate it. The country could have progressed much more if the culture of denial and confrontation do not exist in our politics," Hasan said.

He said, over 80 heads of state and government congratulated our prime minister after the election.

"The president of the United States has written a letter saying that he wants to take our relationship to new heights. This has upset the frogs of personal politics. That's why they jump more and more like frogs," he added.

Hasan Mahmud said Red Crescent Society has played an important role in building the country and rebuilding the war-torn country.

"It is hoped that the Red Crescent Society will contribute to the healthcare and human service sector in the future journey of our country to reach its dream destination. During school life, I was a member of the Junior Red Cross and I had the opportunity to work in various places and camps. I think the Red Crescent and Boys Scouting have played a big role in my life, overcoming many challenges and getting to where I am today. The Red Crescent Society is working very well in the whole of Bangladesh to improve the human development index and health index of the country," Hasan said.

The foreign minister said that doctors need to come first in improving healthcare.

"Because, it can be seen that the government has given a machine in the government hospital, but the box of that machine is not opened. Again the machine is opened, after a few days it breaks down, no further efforts are taken to repair it, so people are forced to go to private clinics. Those who do these, actually stand against the people, work against the people. These are major hampers in improving our healthcare and making it harder to reach people's doorsteps," the foreign Minister said.

Hasan said, when the people will raise their voices against them, it will no longer be possible for those who are doing these things.

"Government is not a machine, government is run by people. So when the people speak against them, it will be easier for the government to take action against them," he added.