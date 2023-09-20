Cumilla arson case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury, who are also accused in the case, appeared before the court today (20 September). Photo: TBS

A Cumilla court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on charge framing against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a case filed over the killing of eight people in an arson attack on a bus in 2015.

Cumilla Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Uddin passed the order after hearing of a time petition filed by the defence lawyers.

Defence counsel Kazi Nazmus Sadat, Kaimul Haque Rinku and Mohammad Aktar Hossain briefed reporters after the hearing this afternoon.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury appeared before the court today.

The date for the next hearing will be announced later, said defence counsel Kazi Nazmus Sadat.

According to the case statement, eight people were killed and several others injured in a petrol bomb attack on a bus at Jagmohanpur in the Chauddagram upazila on 3 February, 2015 during the BNP-led alliance's movement.

Chauddagram police station Sub-inspector Nururzzaman filed a case against 56 named and 70-80 unnamed people, including Khaleda.

On 2 March 2017, police pressed charge against 78 people in the case.

