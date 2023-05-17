Ctg rickshaws to come under digital management from July 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 08:30 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Chattogram City Corporation has taken the initiative to bring rickshaws under a digital registration system to prevent illegal movement as well as to increase its revenue. 

Under the new initiative, all rickshaws will have QR code-embedded digital number plates. 

A memorandum of understanding was signed between One Bank and Chemist CGD Consortium on Tuesday (16 May). 

If the work is completed within a month, digital registration will start from July. 

Syed Shamsul Tibriz, revenue officer of Chattogram City Corporation, said digital number plate rickshaws have also been launched in Dhaka. 

"Registration and renewal fees will be fixed as per the tax schedule of the city corporation. A notification will be issued  to facilitate rickshaw registration. The number of rickshaws will also be increased based on the demand of the people," Tibriz told The Business Standard.

In March 2022, the city corporation hired a firm, the Chemist CGD Consortium, and was tasked with developing the QR code. In the beginning, the organisation created QR codes for one lakh rickshaws and 4,000 vans. 

According to Chattogram City Corporation, 7 million people live in the port city. Currently, there are 70,000 pedal rickshaws and 3,500 vans registered under the corporation. However, the number of unregistered or illegal rickshaws and vans exceeds these figures. 

The city corporation, traffic department of police, Rickshaw Owners Association has specific information regarding the illegal rickshaws.

