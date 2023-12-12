Microsoft empowers partners to drive digital transformations for businesses

Microsoft Bangladesh recently held 'Partner Leadership Conclave' with a view to empower its partners and drive conversations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformations.

In an era defined by technological innovations, Microsoft Bangladesh's partners are playing an instrumental role in driving growth for the country and ensuring maximum impact, reads a press statement on Tuesday (12 December 2023).

The event was organised to recognise and appreciate the contributions of partners to build a digital ecosystem in the country.

From Microsoft, Md Yousup Faruqu, country managing director, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal; Samik Roy, executive director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India & South Asia and Mithun Sundar, executive director, chief partner officer, Microsoft India & South Asia, graced the occasion with their presence. Around 30 partner organizations also took part in the event.

Bangladesh has been performing tremendously well for the last few years. In terms of building a strong digital economy, the country has progressed significantly. The country can achieve more by tapping into the potential different startups and industries have in making the best use of the latest technology. Participants and experts emphasized the role of AI for a transformational journey.

Md Yousup Faruqu said, "Bangladesh has gone a long way in implementing digital transformation in all spheres and the country has endless potential. It's possible to expedite this transformational journey by harnessing the power of AI. We will keep supporting our partners in coming days to create new success stories for our customers, riding on the amenities of technological innovations and consequently supporting the citizens of Bangladesh."

The speakers at the conclave shed light on different AI-based solutions offered by Microsoft that can help accelerate this journey. Copilot for Microsoft 365 is designed for every industry and has proven to be effective for improving productivity. According to research conducted by Microsoft using a combination of surveys and experiments, 70% of Copilot users said they were more productive and 68% said it improved the quality of their work; 68% say it helped jumpstart the creative process. Meanwhile, Microsoft Fabric reshapes how teams work with data by bringing everyone together on a single, AI-powered platform that unifies all those data estates on an enterprise-grade data foundation. Copilot in Microsoft Fabric also integrates with Microsoft Office and Teams to foster a data culture to scale the power of data value creation throughout the organization.

Microsoft's AI innovations like Fabric and Copilot are all set to revolutionize how people access, manage and act on data. Such a unified and trusted platform has the power to support organizations to easily explore, build, test and deploy AI-fueled actions – all in one place. Microsoft Bangladesh's partners have been a huge support in driving customer success, empowering them on their AI journey while working closely with Microsoft teams ensuring continued partnership. Partners help customers migrate to innovations while also assisting Microsoft with scaling the technology to meet the customers' ever-changing needs.