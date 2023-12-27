Transitioning towards digital transformation of Bangladeshi hospitals

Bangladesh's healthcare system is facing notable operational challenges due to several pain points. A World Bank report states, for every 1,000 patients, there are only 0.7 doctors. The hospital bed ratio is only 0.8 for every thousand people. Moreover, the lack of structured medical database applications, IoT integration and informatization innovation is hindering the transition towards a smart and intelligent transformation of small and mid-sized hospitals. These circumstances will only lead to increased workload and errors, making the healthcare experience inefficient for both the patient and provider.

In the pursuit of Smart Bangladesh, the transformation of the country's healthcare sector into intelligent, e-hospitals is a pivotal step forward. With ICT steadily reshaping hospitals worldwide amidst the 5th industrial revolution, we too must prioritize the development of robust ICT infrastructure in Bangladesh's healthcare institutions. Currently serving over 5,000 healthcare facilities across 90 countries, Huawei Technologies Limited is helping Bangladeshi hospitals equip smart and intelligent solutions to integrate healthcare and technology. Embracing this transformation will not only enhance healthcare accessibility but also elevate Bangladesh's status on the path to a truly Smart Bangladesh.

The absence of adequate healthcare technology presents a multitude of challenges for patients. First and foremost, scheduling appointments becomes a cumbersome task, relying solely on calls or in-person visits, leading to long waiting times and inconvenience. The lack of telemedicine options forces patients into frequent physical visits, which can be both time-consuming and financially burdensome. Moreover, the reliance on physical records not only puts patients' data at risk of loss but also complicates sharing and accessing vital medical information. Without digital tools, managing medications becomes less efficient, and treatment plans often lack the personalization and insights that AI-driven technology can provide. The persistence of manual paperwork further exacerbates these issues, hindering the overall quality of patient care in the country.

On the other hand, hospitals face significant challenges when they lack healthcare technology to support doctors. Firstly, doctors find it hard to access important information about patients, such as their medical history and lab reports, which makes it tough to spot potential health risks early on. Secondly, too much paperwork and phone calls for administrative tasks can exhaust doctors, leading to burnout and affecting their ability to provide quality care. Thirdly, the absence of telemedicine options limits healthcare access for patients in remote areas, leaving them without vital medical support. Lastly, managing physical records the old-fashioned way is prone to errors and is an inefficient use of time and resources. Embracing digital tools and technology-driven operations is crucial for hospitals in Bangladesh to overcome these challenges and ensure better healthcare delivery for all.

Amidst many problems in the healthcare landscape, we must look for viable and future-fit solutions. Huawei offers a wide range of intelligent digital healthcare solutions, poised to make healthcare computable and bettering the quality of life.

Among a host of globally acclaimed solutions from Huawei, The Hospital Operation Center offers real-time insights into hospital operations, enabling healthcare professionals to make informed decisions. With its ability to provide data on system status, service statistics, and customizable reports, this solution will empower hospitals in Bangladesh to streamline their operations, improve resource allocation, and enhance patient care outcomes.

Huawei's 2D/3D Modeling capabilities will prove invaluable in optimizing hospital layouts and device placements, making the most efficient use of available space. This will be particularly beneficial in a country where healthcare infrastructure often faces space constraints.

The Digital Operations component, allowing remote device management and service linkage, will greatly enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery. It will enable healthcare providers in Bangladesh to manage their resources more effectively, reducing the burden of administrative tasks and allowing them to focus on patient care.

In a country where connectivity can be challenging, Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 and Healthcare Wi-Fi Campus solutions will provide seamless and fast internet connectivity. This is especially vital for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, enabling healthcare access even in remote areas.

Huawei's 5G private network will ensure low latency and high security, making it possible to support cutting-edge healthcare applications. This will be crucial in enabling advanced telehealth services and ensuring the privacy and security of patient data.

Lastly, the wearable device and data board solution will empower both patients and healthcare providers in Bangladesh. Patients can monitor their health in real-time, and healthcare professionals can make data-driven decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and promoting preventive healthcare practices.

The case of Thailand's Ministry of Public Health's Digital Health strategy, powered by Huawei's technology, stands as a remarkable success story in global healthcare innovation. In the face of the pandemic and a growing elderly population in Thailand, the partnership has bridged the gap between urban and rural healthcare resources. Through telemedicine software and Huawei's Ideahub and 5G network, remote consultations have become a reality, saving time, money, and reducing face-to-face contact. This not only addresses immediate healthcare needs but also optimized resource allocation, demonstrating Huawei's pivotal role in transforming healthcare accessibility and efficiency on a global scale.

Huawei has also shown remarkable strides in Bangladesh. United Hospital Ltd in Bangladesh, driven by a commitment to excellence, partnered with Huawei to elevate healthcare services. Huawei's Core Switch technology established a unified campus network, ensuring high bandwidth, scalability, and easy maintenance. This network seamlessly manages both wireless and wired access, enhancing user authentication, roaming, and management. United Hospital's remarkable achievement of Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, with "zero not met" findings, underscores its commitment to global healthcare standards. Huawei's solutions played a pivotal role in supporting this international certification, making United Hospital a shining example of healthcare excellence in Bangladesh.

The imperative to ensure healthcare as a fundamental right is clear, yet the reality in Bangladesh, as in many parts of the world, is that vulnerable populations still face daunting barriers. However, by embracing innovative technological solutions through collaborative partnerships, we hold the key to breaking down these barriers and granting access to essential healthcare services for all. In doing so, we can eradicate health as a hindrance to realizing individual potential and fostering the collective well-being of our society. It is through the adoption of intelligent healthcare solutions that we can pave the way for a more inclusive and people-driven healthcare landscape in Bangladesh, where no one is left behind.

