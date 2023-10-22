Ctg faces 1hr power outage in evening due to technical glitch in nat’l grid

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Power outage hit a major part of Chattogram city for one hour this evening due to a technical failure in the national grid.

A significant portion of Chattogram city experienced the power outage between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday (22 October). 

Rezaul Karim, chief engineer of Chattogram region at the Power Development Board (PDB), told The Business Standard that the outage occurred due to a technical fault in the national transmission line (grid line) in Chattogram's Shikalbaha.

This disruption resulted in a power outage in both Chattogram city and the Cox's Bazar district, he added.

"The technical fault was promptly fixed and power supply was restored in the city within an hour," said the official.

