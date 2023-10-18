Ctg district administration destroys 12,000 ice cream bars tainted with harmful colours

Chattogram district administration in a joint raid with the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) destroyed a batch of 12,000 ice cream bars tainted with harmful colours today.

The join team raided an ice cream factory located in the Nimtala Khalpar under Bandar police station in the city on Wednesday (18 October).

Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta, who led the drive, said the company was found to be using contaminated water and subpar substances and colours in the production of ice cream intended for children.

"Shockingly, none of the seized ice creams bore any indication of production or expiry dates," he added

Photo: TBS

The owner of the factory, Omar Faruqe, was handed down a fine of Tk1,00,000.

Additionally, 500 cartons filled with 12,000 pieces of substandard ice cream bars were publicly disposed of.

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said any food product posing a threat to public health will not be permitted for production within Chattogram.

The drive against food adulteration will continue, he added.