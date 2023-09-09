Ctg Custom House finds rice, food products in RMG export shipment

Undeclared products found in an export consignment at Chattogram Custom House on Saturday (9 September). Photo: TBS

The Custom House on Saturday found rice, shemai and spices in a Thailand-bound shipment of ready-made garments (RMG) from the Chattogram port.

The undeclared products were found in an export consignment of Jahanara Trading Corporation, a Chattogram-based livestock exporting company.

Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, told The Business Standard, "C&F agent MR Express Limited submitted a bill of export on behalf of Jahanara Trading Corporation for export to Thailand on 7 September. According to the declaration, there were 3,203 pieces of T-shirts and pants in the consignment. The net weight of these products was 1,080 kg.

"After the physical examination of the consignment at the OCL depot, it was found that the consignment contained 3,893 pieces of ready-made garments, 10 kg of rice, and 1.4 kg of shemai and spices."

Badruzzaman Munshi said they are investigating how the undeclared items got into the consignment.

Jahanara Trading Corporation owner Md Rabiul Karim said, "We buy products from various garment factories and export them. One of our employees manages the export operations.

"Such an incident has never happened with our export shipments before. It is not clear how the undeclared goods got there."