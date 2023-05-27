Crude bombs explode in front of Natore BNP office: Police

Crude bomb. Photo: Hindustan Times
Crude bomb. Photo: Hindustan Times

Several crude bombs went off in front of the Natore district unit BNP office at Alaipur on Saturday (27 May) ahead of a rally called as part of the opposition party's nationwide programme.

Police said they recovered two live crude bombs from the spot. No one was injured.

BNP has called a countrywide rally on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government and to protest against the arrest and harassment of party leaders and activists in 'false cases'.

The explosions took place around 8:30am when the party leaders and activists were preparing to bring out a procession.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered two unexploded crude bombs, said officer-in-charge of Natore Police Station Nasim Ahmed.

 

