Woman 'kills herself' after stabbing younger sister to death in Hazaribagh

Crime

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

Woman 'kills herself' after stabbing younger sister to death in Hazaribagh

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A woman reportedly killed herself after stabbing her younger sister to death in the capital's Hazaribagh area today.

Police said the incident took place in the Kalunagar area at around 12am on Monday (13 November).

The deceased have been identified as Jasmine Akhtar, 44, and her younger sister Nasreen Akhtar, 30.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have come to know that the elder sister committed suicide after killing her younger sister in a dispute over family matters. However, the exact cause of death will be known after getting the autopsy report," Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Miah said.

There were marks of sharp weapon injuries on the bodies of both sisters, police added.

According to the police, neighbours called the national emergency helpline 999 and informed them about the incident.

Later police went to the spot and took the two sisters to DMCH.

Doctors declared Nasreen dead around 12:30am; Jasmine succumbed to the injuries at around 4:30am.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Hazaribagh / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

33m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

13m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

28m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

16h | TBS World