Woman 'kills herself' after stabbing younger sister to death in Hazaribagh

A woman reportedly killed herself after stabbing her younger sister to death in the capital's Hazaribagh area today.

Police said the incident took place in the Kalunagar area at around 12am on Monday (13 November).

The deceased have been identified as Jasmine Akhtar, 44, and her younger sister Nasreen Akhtar, 30.

"We have come to know that the elder sister committed suicide after killing her younger sister in a dispute over family matters. However, the exact cause of death will be known after getting the autopsy report," Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Miah said.

There were marks of sharp weapon injuries on the bodies of both sisters, police added.

According to the police, neighbours called the national emergency helpline 999 and informed them about the incident.

Later police went to the spot and took the two sisters to DMCH.

Doctors declared Nasreen dead around 12:30am; Jasmine succumbed to the injuries at around 4:30am.