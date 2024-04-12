Fire at tin-shed shanties in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh under control

A fire that broke out in a tin-shed slum in Jhaocharer Moar of Hazaribagh area in Dhaka today was brought under control around one hour after the fire erupted.

Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters, confirmed the matter and said they doused the blaze around 12:40pm, around one hour after the fire.

Earlier, around 11:50am, the fire started in one of the tin-shed houses of the slum, engulfing other adjacent houses within a short period of time.

Upon information, seven firefighting units from several stations rushed to the spot to, he said, adding the fire is now under control.

The inspector added that the reason behind the fire and the damages caused by it could not be known immediately.