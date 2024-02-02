Cop killed, colleague wounded in East Tongi road crash

A police officer was killed and his colleague was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway while on their way to Biswa Ijtema, the congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat, from Manikganj to perform duty early Friday.

The deceased Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hasan was posted at Manikganj district court while injured Sub-Inspector Amir Hamza is posted at the police control room of the police lines.

Police said the duo was headed for the Ijtema grounds in Tongi, having been assigned to perform duty from the district.

A passenger bus of 'Balaka Paribahan' struck the bike from behind in the Millgate area under Tongi East police station in the early morning, leaving both the SI and ASI critically injured.

They were first rushed to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi and later referred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), in capital Dhaka, where ASI Hasan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Tongi East police station's Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that SI Hamza remains under treatment at the NITOR.

The OC said they were trying to identify the bus, and to expect further legal actions in this connection.