Cop killed, colleague wounded in East Tongi road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 08:44 pm

Related News

Cop killed, colleague wounded in East Tongi road crash

The deceased Assistant Sub-Inspector Hasan was posted at Manikganj district court while injured Sub-Inspector Amir Hamza is posted at the police control room of the police lines.

UNB
02 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 08:44 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A police officer was killed and his colleague was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway while on their way to Biswa Ijtema, the congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat, from Manikganj to perform duty early Friday.

The deceased Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hasan was posted at Manikganj district court while injured Sub-Inspector Amir Hamza is posted at the police control room of the police lines.

Police said the duo was headed for the Ijtema grounds in Tongi, having been assigned to perform duty from the district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A passenger bus of 'Balaka Paribahan' struck the bike from behind in the Millgate area under Tongi East police station in the early morning, leaving both the SI and ASI critically injured.

They were first rushed to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi and later referred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), in capital Dhaka, where ASI Hasan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Tongi East police station's Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that SI Hamza remains under treatment at the NITOR.

The OC said they were trying to identify the bus, and to expect further legal actions in this connection.

crash / Cop / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

9h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

12h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

1h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

1d | Videos