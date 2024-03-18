Bangladeshi killed as BSF open fires at Tripura border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:18 am

Related News

Bangladeshi killed as BSF open fires at Tripura border

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:18 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Bangladeshi national was killed and another injured as BSF opened fire along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Unakoti district on Sunday (17 March).

The BSF also apprehended three Myanmar nationals in Agartala railway station on the same day after they came to Tripura from Hyderabad to go to Bangladesh in a clandestine route, reports Economic Times.

BSF sources said when the border guarding troopers were performing duty near the fence near the Magroli Border Out Post, they observed 15 to 20 smugglers entering Bangladesh from Indian territory while another 25 to 30 miscreants from the Bangladesh side entering India while carrying some contrabands.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the BSF troops they asked the trespassers to stop but they didn't listen and rather surrounded the border guarding jawans, assaulted a BSF personnel, tried to snatch the weapon and attempted to take him to Bangladesh territory.

Sensing imminent danger BSF jawans fired from Pump Action Gun, a non-lethal weapon, killing one of the Bangladeshi smugglers Saddam Hussein, 23, a resident of Moulovibazar district, and another smuggler was injured and he was taken to Bangladesh territory by the smugglers.

In this incident, a BSF Jawan got grievous injury on his forehead, who was further evacuated to nearby district hospital where he got preliminary medical treatment. Now the condition of the jawan is stable.

A Border Security Force spokesman said the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of BSF in a joint operation with the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended three Rohingyas from Agartala railway station.

Acting on specific information joint ops party apprehended Hamid Hussain, Abdur Rasik and Mohammed Yusuf. All are residents of Myanmar. Further legal actions are being initiated.

GRP officer in-charge in the Agartala railway station, Tapas Das said that the detainees said they had entered into India through West Bengal's Bangladesh border eight years back and had gone to Hyderabad.

The Myanmarese confessed that they had come to Tripura to go to Bangladesh but failed to do so due to security alertness and the heightened security in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the BSF, they arrested 744 persons including 112 Rohingyas, 337 Bangladeshi nationals and 295 Indians in 2023 for illegally crossing the international border with Tripura.

In 2022, the BSF had detained 369 persons including 59 Rohingya, 160 Indians and 150 Bangladeshi nationals along the state's 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

In a separate operation on Sunday, BSF troops along with RPF personnel in a joint operation seized 290.50 grams of suspected brown sugar worth Rs 1.45 crore from a general coach at Kumarghat railway station in northern Tripura.

 

Top News

BSF / killed / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

1d | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

23h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

2d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Mithapukur Mosque: A Religious Heritage

Mithapukur Mosque: A Religious Heritage

8h | Videos
Impact of recession in international trade on ICD

Impact of recession in international trade on ICD

1h | Videos
EU backs law against forced labor in supply chains

EU backs law against forced labor in supply chains

2h | Videos
New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

13h | Videos