Truck driver killed in road accident in Chattogram's Sitakunda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 09:09 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A truck driver was killed in a road accident in Sitakunda of Chattogram on Friday (23 February) morning.

The incident took place at Shuklal Hat point of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the upazila around 6:00am.

The deceased was identified as Md Babul, 18, son of late Nur Islam hailing from the Charamsona area of Lakshmipur district, said Officer-in-Charge of Baraulia Highway Police Station Khokan Chandra Ghosh.

Ghosh said after losing control a vegetable-laden mini truck collided with another truck.

"The front part of the mini truck was fully damaged leaving the driver killed on the spot," he added.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after finishing the legal procedure and the victim's mini truck was seized, the OC also said.

 

