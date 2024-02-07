Falling steel piece from under-construction expressway kills man in Moghbazar

A portion of the under-construction elevated expressway near Dilu Road in Moghbazar. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

A passerby died when a piece of steel fell on him from the overhead under-construction elevated expressway in Moghbazar's Dilu Road area in the capital today (7 February).

The deceased has been identified as Motiur Rahman, 50, who hails from Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria.

"He used to sell hand towels and some other things. He was walking in the Dilu Road area and all of a sudden a piece of steel fell on him. A case will be filed in this regard," said Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel Police Station Awlad Hossain.

Motiur Rahman was pronounced dead when he had been taken to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital at noon.

In May last year, a worker of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway was arrested in a case filed over his negligence in the death of a boy who was struck by a rod that fell from the under-construction expressway in Mohakhali.

Five people were killed on 15 August 2022 after a girder from the Bus Rapid Transit Line 3 project crashed into a car at the Jashim Uddin Avenue area in the capital's Uttara area.