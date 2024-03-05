Why would a teacher have pistol in his hand, asks mother of student shot by Sirajganj teacher

Mother of the student, who was shot by his teacher in class at Sirajganj's Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College yesterday (4 March), sought a response from the college authorities regarding the incident.

"Why would a teacher have a pistol in his hand?" asked Selina, mother of the student whom his teacher shot in the classroom of Sirajganj's Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College yesterday (4 March).

"I have two children, Tomal and Tanu. I enrolled Tamal at Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College with many big dreams," she told The Business Standard.

"But why would a teacher at this medical college have a pistol?" she asked, seeking an answer from the college administration.

Raihan Sharif, a lecturer at Sirajganj's Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College, shot a third-year student, Arafat Abir Tomal, in his right leg yesterday.

According to witnesses, Raihan Sharif pulled out a pistol and opened fire at Tomal during an argument between the teacher and students during a viva class.

He was arrested shortly after.

Following the shooting incident, the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) formed a three-member probe committee the same day.

Raihan confesses shooting Tomal

Raihan Sharif told the probe committee that he shot the student but claimed it was unintentional.

Raihan also told the probe committee that he had two pistols, both unlicensed and admitted to brandishing firearms on various occasions, sources at the committee told Prothom Alo.

Raihan was fascinated with firearms and owned two

Raihan Sharif told police that he was fascinated with firearms.

"Police seized two 7.65 caliber foreign pistols, 81 bullets, four magazines and 12 foreign knives from Sharif's possession. Both of the firearms in his possession were illegal," said Julhas Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Sirajganj Sadar police station.

He added that the police searched his residence to check whether or not he had more firearms but couldn't find any.

"Raihan confessed to buying a foreign pistol for Tk1 lakh, driven by his particular interest in firearms," said OC Julhas.

"He used to download pictures of foreign pistols from the internet and become inclined towards purchasing foreign weapons," he added.

Two cases filed against Raihan

Two cases have been filed against Raihan, one for attempted murder and intimidation and another for illegally possessing firearms.

"The victim's father, Abdullah Al Amin, a resident of Dhamachapa village in Dhunat upazila, filed a case of attempted murder and intimidation early hours today [5 March]. Raihan was arrested in the case," said Sirajul Islam, OC of Sirajganj Sadar police station.

"Additionally, a separate case was filed by Abdul Wadud, a sub-inspector of Sirajganj DB, against Sharif under the Arms Act. The teacher will be presented in court," he added.