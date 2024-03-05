Sirajganj teacher who shot a student in classroom was fascinated with firearms: DB

The Sirajganj teacher Raihan Sharif, who was arrested for shooting a student in the classroom, was fascinated with firearms, said Julhas Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station.

Raihan was apprehended from Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College yesterday (4 March) afternoon for shooting a third-year student, Arafat Abir Tomal, in the right leg.

"Police seized two 7.65 caliber foreign pistols, 81 bullets, four magazines and 12 foreign knives from Sharif's possession. Both of the firearms in his possession were illegal," said Julhas.

He added that the police searched his residence to check whether or not he had more firearms but couldn't find any.

"Raihan confessed to buying a foreign pistol for Tk1 lakh, driven by his particular interest in firearms," said OC Julhas.

"He used to download pictures of foreign pistols from the internet and become inclined towards purchasing foreign weapons," he added.

Two cases have been filed against Raihan, one for attempted murder and intimidation and another for illegally possessing firearms.

"The victim's father, Abdullah Al Amin, a resident of Dhamachapa village in Dhunat upazila, filed a case of attempted murder and intimidation early hours today [5 March]. Raihan was arrested in the case," said Sirajul Islam, OC of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station.

"Additionally, a separate case was filed by Abdul Wadud, a sub-inspector of Sirajganj DB, against Sharif under the Arms Act. The teacher will be presented in court," he added.